Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

