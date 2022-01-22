Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.