Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.