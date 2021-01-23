Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies …
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opeli…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Opelika: Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are exp…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mil…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see h…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Periods of h…