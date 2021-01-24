Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL
