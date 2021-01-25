 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

