Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
This evening in Opelika: Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are exp…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mil…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Periods of h…
This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in …