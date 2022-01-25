 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

