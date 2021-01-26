 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL

It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

