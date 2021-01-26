It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the rada…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomor…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
This evening in Opelika: Rain. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are exp…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Periods of h…
This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in …