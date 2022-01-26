Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.