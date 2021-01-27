Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.