Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.