Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Opeli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …