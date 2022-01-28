 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

