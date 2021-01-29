Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 64-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the rada…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomor…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is sh…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain with thunderstorms by morning. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Opelika…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wil…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…