 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert