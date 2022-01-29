Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Opelika a…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Opelika folks should see highs in th…
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Opeli…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …