Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.