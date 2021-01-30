 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

