Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Opelika, AL
