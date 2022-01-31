Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the …
Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The fore…