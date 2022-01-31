 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

