Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.