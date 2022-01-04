 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

