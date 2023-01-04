 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

