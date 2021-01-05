 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

