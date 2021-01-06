Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Opelika, AL
