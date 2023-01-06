 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

