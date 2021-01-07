Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL
