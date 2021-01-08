 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

