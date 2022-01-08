Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.