Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
