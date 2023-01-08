Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Opelika, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

