Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.