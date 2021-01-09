The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Saturday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It lo…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and c…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Opelika today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The area wi…
For the drive home in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 40F. ENE winds shifting to NNW at…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We w…
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should…