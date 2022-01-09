 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

