Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mainly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are e…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain ex…
This evening in Opelika: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Don't…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…