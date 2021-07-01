Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.