 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Opelika-Auburn News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by The Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert