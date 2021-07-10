Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.