Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Don't leave the ho…
This evening in Opelika: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of ra…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Opelika's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot …
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…