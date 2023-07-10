Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Opelika, AL
