Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.