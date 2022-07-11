 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

