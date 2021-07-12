 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

