Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Opelika, AL
