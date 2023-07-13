The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Opelika, AL
