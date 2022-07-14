Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

