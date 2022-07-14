The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forec…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Opelika's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. How…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain…
Opelika's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking …