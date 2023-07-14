The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Opelika, AL
