Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm…
For the drive home in Opelika: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Opelika…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sa…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How …