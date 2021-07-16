Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm…
For the drive home in Opelika: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Opelika…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How …