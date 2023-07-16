Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. D…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. To…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Don…