Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Opelika…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How …
Opelika's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm…