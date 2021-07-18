The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light an…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Opelika…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We…