Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.