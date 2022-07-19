Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.