The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. There is a 46% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot da…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…